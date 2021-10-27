Watch: James Franklin meets media after Penn State practice before OSU
Penn State coach James Franklin has wrapped up his weekly Wednesday post-practice news conference prior to Ohio State.
The leader of the Nittany Lions met with reporters for the second time in as many days, and covered numerous key topics as his team tries to get back in the win column after consecutive losses.
Below, you can watch the news conference in its entirety.
The Nittany Lions return to action Saturday on ABC, as that network will televise Penn State's latest clash with the Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at a sold-out Ohio Stadium.
