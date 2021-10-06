Watch: James Franklin meets media after Penn State practice before Iowa
Penn State head coach James Franklin has wrapped up his final chat with the media prior to Saturday's trip to Iowa.
The eighth-year leader of the program asked and answered a number of questions. Topics focused on include freshman corner Kalen King, going on the road to Kinnick Stadium, ball security and much more.
Below, you can see and hear everything Franklin had to say as the team continues to get ready for the No. 3 Hawkeyes.
Head Coach James Franklin
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook