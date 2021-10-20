Watch: James Franklin meets media after Penn State practice before Illinois
Penn State is back to its routine game week schedule as it inches closer to a Big Ten crossover game with Illinois following the bye week.
A return to normal means that head coach James Franklin has met with reporters for the second time in as many days, as he fielded questions on the practice field prior to kickoff opposite the Fighting Illini.
Below, you can watch the news conference in its entirety.
The Nittany Lions return to action Saturday when Illinois visits Beaver Stadium for a Noon contest. ABC will televise the game.
We were also given the opportunity to watch Sean Clifford throw for the first time since leaving the game against Iowa. Fans can watch video of Clifford below.
