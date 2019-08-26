News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 10:53:08 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: DT Fatorma Mulbah's Film from Season Opener

DT Fatorma Mulbah had two sacks in his first game of 2019. Check out his clips inside The Lions Den! (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

BWI's Ryan Snyder was in Manheim, Pa., Friday night to watch future Penn State DT Fatorma Mulbah and Susquehanna Twp. take on QB Evan Simon and Manheim Central.

