Four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux is in Nashville this week to participate in the annual Elite 11 competition. In recent years, the event had been accompanied by The Opening Finals, but that was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of hosting 162 prospects at all positions, there are just 20 quarterbacks this year. Local athletes from the Nashville region are playing wide receiver.

Veilleux was ranked outside of the top 11 ahead of Tuesday night's Pro Day Challenge, which consists of 22 throws all across the field. Judges score those throws on a scale of 1-50. Future Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord won last night's competition with a score of 45. Veilleux did not place in the top 10. Colleagues at the event have said both nights that Veilleux's performance placed him in the middle of the pack, suggesting he's not far outside of that top 11 group.

Below are two throws from day one, as well as five throws from Veilleux's Pro Day Challenge last night.