Watch: Franklin, Castro-Fields, meet the media after Penn State practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and corner Tariq Castro-Fields spoke with reporters on Wednesday night following another Nittany Lions' mid-week practice that was also briefly open for a photo and video period earlier in the day.
The eighth-year leader of the Lions is getting his team ready for its final non-conference game of the 2021 season, as Villanova visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for Noon at Beaver Stadium, and Big Ten Network will televise the contest. Castro-Fields, meanwhile, is playing well during his final season in blue and white.
Fans can see both Q&A sessions below. It's Franklin's final media availability prior to kickoff, though he will also join program play-by-play man Steve Jones on the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday at approximately 6:30 p.m., as well.
Head Coach James Franklin
Tariq Castro-Fields
