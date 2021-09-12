Watch every pass from Drew Allar's career game vs. Stow-Munroe Falls

Future Penn State quarterback Drew Allar had a career night on Friday, throwing for 523 yards and five touchdowns against Stow Munroe-Falls. Medina, who ranks second in Cleveland.com's regional poll, defeated the Bulldogs (who ranked No. 3) 38-27, improving to 4-0. Allar was excellent, completing 29 of 47 attempts. There were also eight drops, so he could've thrown for substantially more yardage in this game. But instead of taking our word for it, BWI's Ryan Snyder put together every passing attempt from Friday night's game so fans can see how it all played out.

A four-star prospect, Allar committed to the Nittany Lions back in March. He was originally being recruited by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich during his time at Texas, and once he came to Penn State, the staff offered within weeks. Allar was an Elite 11 Finalist this summer and will participate in the All-American Bowl in January. He currently ranks 195th overall in Rivals' Class of 2022 Rivals250. He's also the 11th-ranked quarterback and is seventh overall in Ohio for his class. We'll have much more on Allar tomorrow, including his commitment to Penn State, his relationship with Yurcich and his upcoming trip to State College Saturday for the White Out against No. 20 Auburn.