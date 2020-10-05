Future Penn State wide receiver and Class of 2021 prospect Liam Clifford wrapped up his regular season Saturday with the best game of his career, totaling exactly 300 yards receiving and two touchdowns. With that performance alone, he nearly doubled his yardage for the season, pushing his total to 702 yards and six touchdowns. Due to the late start in Ohio, the regular season has now come to an end for every team in the state. Every team will also enter the playoffs, and St. Xavier is set to face Walnut Hills in the first round. But before we talk about playoffs, lets look back on every play that Clifford impacted in this past weekend's 62-37 win over St. Ignatius.



Clifford reaches for the end zone in 43-14 win over Archbishop Moeller back on Sept. 25.

1st Quarter

Clifford (#2) is at the bottom of the screen. He'll run a 7-yard curl route and then move back towards the middle of the field to find space as the defense follows his quarterback. Smart play to find space to start the game.

However, Clifford makes a mistake on this jet sweep. At the top of the screen, you'll notice him miss a key block that ultimately keeps his teammate from getting up the field. He'll redeem himself with better blocks later in the game.

Clifford is at the bottom of the screen here and he's about to have his first big play of the game. You'll see him show a post route, but he then turns outside and really runs a corner route. The camera work isn't the best, but it ends up being a 33-yard reception that sets up St. Xavier's first touchdown shortly after.

Following a pick-six for St. Ignatius, St. Xavier goes down 17-7 early. This ends up being Clifford's only opportunity for a kick return and he does a solid job, totaling 26 yards.

On the ensuing drive, Clifford - top of the screen - has another opportunity for a chunk play, but he ends up dropping the pass. It was one of two drops that he had on the day.

Here's one of the good blocks I referred to. Clifford, who's lined up in the slot, engages for over two seconds, forcing the defensive back to the sideline. His teammate gets 10 yards and another first down. It should be said that I could’ve cut up a few more of these blocks than the one he missed earlier.



2nd Quarter

After an interception, St. Xavier tries a trick play to take the lead, but it doesn't work out as planned. Clifford is lined up in the backfield here. He'll get the ball and you'll notice that he wants to throw to the receiver at the top of the screen, but he's not able to get it off in time, taking a big loss of 10 yards. Obviously, throwing it away there would be better, but he also doesn't do anything stupid to potentially force a turnover. The Bombers end up getting a field goal to tie the game.

Following a St. Ignatius field goal to take a 20-17 lead, St. Xavier comes out on first down and gets an immediate score, as Clifford runs a nice post route and takes it to the house for 80 yards. That ends up being his biggest chunk play of the day. 24-20 St. Xavier now leads. They never look back after that.

After a mistake on special teams for the Wildcats, St. Xavier gets a safety to take a 26-20 lead. Seven plays later, they drive it to the opponents 20-yard line. Clifford has the opportunity for another solid play on a bubble screen, but this ends up being his second drop of the game. He won't drop another pass the rest of the day.

Two plays later, Clifford redeems himself with an 8-yard reception for a first down on 2nd and 5.

The very next play, St. Xavier goes back to Clifford. He's gains five yards but is just pushed out. The Bombers punched it in the very next play.

Following another St. Ignatius touchdown, Clifford pulls in an 11-yard reception late in the 2nd quarter. They ultimately end up punting and the halftime score is 33-27 St. Xavier.



3rd Quater

Following a 1-yard rush to open up the second half, Clifford runs another nice post route to pick up a gain of 35 yards. He's at the bottom of the screen.

After his big gain, St. Xavier has another run, this time for no gain. So, what do you do next? You go back to Clifford, who gains 39 yards and scores his second touchdown of the game.

St. Ignatius takes the kick return 95 yards, only to get knocked out at the 5-yard line. It ends up being a big play, as St. Xavier then holds the Wildcats to a field goal. On the following drive, the Bombers pick up five yards on 1st down, then go to Clifford for a gain of five more on a bubble screen.

Following a turnover, St. Xavier loses four yards on first down. They go to Clifford on a slant route on 2nd down, picking up a gain of 16.

Three plays later on 3rd and 7, Clifford runs a hash route to pick up a gain of 31. St. Xavier would pick up a field goal on that drive to take a 48-30 lead.



4th Quarter