Penn State strength and conditioning coordinator Dwight Galt holds court once or twice a year to provide incremental updates on the progress of the Nittany Lions through the course of the yearly schedule.

Friday's Lift for Life charity event on campus was one of those opportunities.

Providing updates on the progress of the likes of Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh, the freshman class, and quarterback Sean Clifford, Galt offered his best insights into the Nittany Lions as they continue through summer workouts with preseason camp just around the corner.

