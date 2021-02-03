Watch: Davon Townley opens up about commitment with Josh Helmholdt
Rivals midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt caught up with new Penn State commit Davon Townley on Zoom this afternoon to discuss all the ins and outs about his recruitment, including why James Franklin and the Nittany Lions became the team to beat.
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook