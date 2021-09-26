 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith recap Villanova win
Watch: Clifford, Washington, Lambert-Smith meet with press after Villanova

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Following Penn State's win over Villanova Saturday, multiple offensive players met with the media on the Beaver Stadium field to discuss the win over the Wildcats and the season as a whole four games in.

Quarterback Sean Clifford was joined by two wide receivers, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. You can watch their news conferences below.

QB Sean Clifford

WR Parker Washington

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

