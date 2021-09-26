Watch: Clifford, Washington, Lambert-Smith meet with press after Villanova
Following Penn State's win over Villanova Saturday, multiple offensive players met with the media on the Beaver Stadium field to discuss the win over the Wildcats and the season as a whole four games in.
Quarterback Sean Clifford was joined by two wide receivers, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. You can watch their news conferences below.
QB Sean Clifford
WR Parker Washington
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
