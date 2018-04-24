The first individual name singled out in James Franklin’s press conference, following the 2018 Blue-White Game, was that of a rising redshirt sophomore who suited up for the White team.
Playing at one of the deepest positions on Penn State’s depth chart, cornerback Zech McPhearson wasn’t about to be disappointed when the rosters for the spring scrimmage were released late last week. Six CBs were listed on the Blue team and McPhearson wasn’t one of them. Instead of bitterness, however, McPhearson saw it as a challenge to embrace – and then to which he arose.
Wearing a white jersey meant that he was required to play most of the first half vs. starting quarterback Trace McSorley, while his other position-mates in blue jerseys faced off against third- and fourth-team QBs. Against McSorley, McPhearson knew he had an opportunity to shine.
“I wanted that,” he said. “Trace is really good and he gets me better everyday. He’s a smart quarterback. He can depict what kind of coverage you're in like that (snaps fingers). I love going against Trace, who is a really good quarterback. I feel like that’ll help me get ready for the season, going against a Heisman candidate.”
It caught his coach’s attention, certainly. McPhearson finished with a game-high three pass breakups, including two in the first quarter. While there were one or two passes completed in his vicinity, he made more plays on the ball than any other CB on the field.
“The guy who kind of stood out to me was Zech McPhearson,” Franklin said unprompted during his opening statement. “I thought he made bunch of plays and played with a lot of confidence. It was great to see that.”
Likewise, McSorley acknowledged the difficulties he had going against McPhearson. The rising senior captain finished the day with only four incompletions on 14 attempts. Two were swatted away by McPhearson.
In the postgame, similar to what the replay shows, McSorley described the difficulties of throwing toward the 5-foot-11, 182-pound McPhearson when he’s in coverage.
“He’s extremely long,” said McSorley. “He has great make-up speed so he can cover really well. Then with the length of his arms and how aggressive he is, he’s able to jump routes and be able to recover and make windows a lot smaller. He did a good job today, made a couple good plays on some balls and was able to knock them away at the end.”
Told about McSorley’s comments in the Beaver Stadium media room, McPhearson smiled, shook loose his arms and discussed how he uses his natural abilities to his advantage.
“I’ve got long arms, so I’ll use them a lot at the line of scrimmage or even at the top of routes,” he said. “I can get my hands on receivers and keep my leverage on them and I like to use that in my game.”
Had it been live action during special teams McPhearson might have had another check on the stat sheet, thanks to his speed and reach.
Following the first touchdown of the game, McPhearson burst across the line of scrimmage at the snap of the PAT. Untouched off the edge, he nearly got a hand on the kick from Carson Landis before he pulled up due to Franklin’s instruction. Considering his long arms, it’s not farfetched to believe McPhearson would’ve gotten his hands on that one, too.