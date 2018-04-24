The first individual name singled out in James Franklin’s press conference, following the 2018 Blue-White Game, was that of a rising redshirt sophomore who suited up for the White team.

Playing at one of the deepest positions on Penn State’s depth chart, cornerback Zech McPhearson wasn’t about to be disappointed when the rosters for the spring scrimmage were released late last week. Six CBs were listed on the Blue team and McPhearson wasn’t one of them. Instead of bitterness, however, McPhearson saw it as a challenge to embrace – and then to which he arose.

Wearing a white jersey meant that he was required to play most of the first half vs. starting quarterback Trace McSorley, while his other position-mates in blue jerseys faced off against third- and fourth-team QBs. Against McSorley, McPhearson knew he had an opportunity to shine.

“I wanted that,” he said. “Trace is really good and he gets me better everyday. He’s a smart quarterback. He can depict what kind of coverage you're in like that (snaps fingers). I love going against Trace, who is a really good quarterback. I feel like that’ll help me get ready for the season, going against a Heisman candidate.”

It caught his coach’s attention, certainly. McPhearson finished with a game-high three pass breakups, including two in the first quarter. While there were one or two passes completed in his vicinity, he made more plays on the ball than any other CB on the field.

“The guy who kind of stood out to me was Zech McPhearson,” Franklin said unprompted during his opening statement. “I thought he made bunch of plays and played with a lot of confidence. It was great to see that.”