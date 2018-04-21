Penn State’s Class of 2019 picked up its biggest commitment to date Saturday, as Rivals100 offensive lineman Caedan Wallace officially joined the Nittany Lions.

The nation’s third-ranked offensive guard, Wallace emerged in the fall of 2016 as one of the mid-Atlantic region’s top up-and-coming lineman. Head coach James Franklin wasted little time extending a scholarship, offering Wallace in February 2017 during his first unofficial visit. He went on to visit University Park another half-dozen times, more than any other school.

“Penn State is the school I felt most comfortable with in my recruitment," Wallace said. "They made me feel like family when I came to campus the first time and that stuck with me. Penn State is also a great academic school and can propel me to where I want to be. I see my teammates and I working hard and bringing a national championship to Happy Valley in the near future.”