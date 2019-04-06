"HUNTER, YOU'RE ON SCHOLARSHIP!" Congratulations, @_hunterkelly_ ! (We think Dad & Mom are pretty excited, too. 😉) #WeAre pic.twitter.com/u68Kx6MhQ6

Kelly, originally from Neshaminy High School, is currently running with the second-team offensive line in spring practice at the center position behind Michal Menet.

Lutz, meanwhile, is coming off a redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions in which he appeared in 12 games and earned Academic All-Big Ten status in the process.

The two additional scholarships filled puts Penn State at 81 of 85 available scholarships for the 2019 season, according to Blue White Illustrated's projected scholarship roster.