Walk-ons Kelly, Lutz earn scholarship status

Announced via Twitter videos Saturday, Penn State preferred walk-ons Hunter Kelly and Isaac Lutz have earned scholarships.

Kelly, originally from Neshaminy High School, is currently running with the second-team offensive line in spring practice at the center position behind Michal Menet.

Lutz, meanwhile, is coming off a redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions in which he appeared in 12 games and earned Academic All-Big Ten status in the process.

The two additional scholarships filled puts Penn State at 81 of 85 available scholarships for the 2019 season, according to Blue White Illustrated's projected scholarship roster.

