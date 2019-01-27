Wade chooses to remain at Penn State
Announced late Sunday evening, safety and former Rivals.com five-star Lamont Wade has chosen to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and remain at Penn State in advance of his junior season in 2019.
That’s that... See you guys in the National Championship ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/89r3WOv6AS— LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) January 28, 2019
Wade is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he featured most heavily on special teams, finishing with 18 total tackles, plus 2.0 tackles for a loss and a sack.