Vols, PSU, & others pursuing 2021 Rivals250 Demeioun Robinson
Teams are still working to separate from the pack in 2021 Rivals250 outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson’s recruitment. The Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard standout is sifting through his options and will use visits to vet all possibilities.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news