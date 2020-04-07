Visit shutdown makes Andrel Anthony’s decision more difficult
East Lansing, Mich., wide receiver Andrel Anthony is the top-ranked wide receiver in the state of Michigan’s 2021 class and holds offers from most of the top schools in the Midwest region. While hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news