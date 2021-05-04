Penn State is one of five schools locked in to host Virginia RB Ramon Brown in June.

Back in March, Brown confirmed three visits, with West Virginia locking in that first weekend, June 4-6, followed by Penn State (June 11-13) and Maryland (June 25-27). Since then, a few dates have changed, with Brown deciding to move up his Maryland visit to June 18-20 so he can go to Virginia Tech that final weekend. He also locked in a midweek visit to South Carolina, June 7-9.

“I’m going to be busy the whole month of June,” Brown said. “They’re all really just keeping in touch and staying on top. They’re all showing me how I would fit best in their offense.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial