Virginia RB George Pettaway announces top 10

“The relationship is going good right now. Everything has been real consistent with him, along with a few other assistants,” Pettaway said. “Also, I’ve been talking to Coach Franklin. We’ve been talking more and more, and then also doing these Zoom calls, that helps too. Those have mainly been about the running back stuff they do at practice, things like that.

The Lions' inclusion shouldn't be a surprise considering that Pettaway already has an official visit set to University Park for June 25-27. The Rivals250 prospect said last month that his relationship with the Nittany Lions, most notably with James Franklin and Ja'Juan Seider, ranks among his strongest.

Penn State was one of 10 teams who made the cut with Virginia running back George Pettaway .

"But everything is going good. [We communicate] like everyday. Between Instagram and just talking normally, it’s been consistent. Also, it’s not like we’re talking football all the time, which is good. We’re normally talking about our family and just the relationship part of getting to know him. That’s good.”

In addition to Penn State, Pettaway also has an official visit locked in with Michigan for the weekend prior, June 18-20. Running backs coach Mike Hart has handled his recruitment since joining the Wolverines in January.

“When I think about Michigan, I think about a big football school with a good education,” Pettaway said. “They could help further me with their success. They’re making me a priority, so that’s big.”

Aside from the two Big Ten programs, Pettaway included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Of those schools, he's consistently mentioned Florida as one of the programs standing out the most, so keep an eye on the Gators for an official visit at some point.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Pettaway is currently the fifth-ranked running back in the nation. He's the 112th-ranked player in the country and fourth overall in Virginia.

Penn State has official visits set with five running backs. Both Nick Singleton and Ramon Brown will visits June 11-13. Omarion Hampton is slated to visit June 18-20, while Damari Alston will visit the same weekend as Pettaway.

