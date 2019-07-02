Since his decommitment from N.C. State in early May, Joseph Johnson became one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Mid-Atlantic. The defensive back Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy took a few official visits this spring and narrowed his list down to Texas A&M , Ohio State , N.C. State, and Penn State before picking the Nittany Lions today.

"Penn State felt like home and everything was great," Johnson said. "I have a great relationship with the coaches. Being with the coaches and the players, it felt like the right place.

"I've seen a lot of consistency with the coaches," he said. "The main thing they were trying to stress to me was how good their defense actually was last year, what they did on the field, and things like that.

"Coach Terry and I have a really good relationship," said Johnson. "He hits me up a lot and we talk about how he wants to coach me. He tells me what I do well and what we're going to work on.

"Ellis (Brooks) being there was a part of my decision," he said of the Richmond native and junior Penn State linebacker. "He told me about his experience there and he feels like he made the right choice so that definitely helped me."