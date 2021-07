Video: Watch new Penn State commit Nick Singleton work out over the years

In an emotional Instagram video collage posted on Wednesday morning to the Garage Strength account, Miller showcased Singleton's development into what he has become. (Use the arrow on the right of the Instagram post to scroll and view the videos.)

Speaking to BWI ahead of the running back's commitment, Miller made note of Singleton's mental strength and determined mindset as two of the most important factors in making it to this point.

Dane Miller has been working with Nick Singleton at Garage Strength since before the newest member of Penn State's Class of 2022 was in middle school.

"I think that he sort of thinks that everybody should just do what they're supposed to do," Miller said of Singleton's mindset. "Everybody should just show up. Everybody should just train and just do their work. Nobody should complain.

"I think that goes back to a really good upbringing with his parents. And he is competitive too. He saw early on that, if I train hard for a year, or probably even a month or two, when my friends come in I can smash them in weights because I've been doing this a little bit longer."

Miller has called Singleton one of the strongest high school football players out there, and expressed conviction that Singleton will be a success at the next level if he is given the proper guidance to ensure he understands the more nuanced aspects of running back play.

"He's already as strong, if not stronger than most college running backs," Miller said. "That's legitimately not even a discussion. I know this for a fact."