 Penn State Football: Sean Clifford and Noah Cain recap Nittany Lions' 28-20 win over Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 00:31:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Sean Clifford & Noah Cain recap win over Auburn

Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder
Blue White Illustrated
Two of Penn State's key offensive players, Sean Clifford and Noah Cain, met with the media Saturday night following Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn.

Clifford was arguably the player of the game, completing 28 of 32 attempts for 280 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a quarterback rating of 175.4.

Auburn's defense kept Cain in check throughout the night, as he totaled just 45 yards rushing on 19 carries. He did score a pivotal touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Nittany Lions an 8-point lead.

See what both had to say following the game here:

QB Sean Clifford

RB Noah Cain

