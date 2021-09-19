Video: Sean Clifford & Noah Cain recap win over Auburn

Two of Penn State's key offensive players, Sean Clifford and Noah Cain, met with the media Saturday night following Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn.

Clifford was arguably the player of the game, completing 28 of 32 attempts for 280 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a quarterback rating of 175.4.

Auburn's defense kept Cain in check throughout the night, as he totaled just 45 yards rushing on 19 carries. He did score a pivotal touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Nittany Lions an 8-point lead.

See what both had to say following the game here: