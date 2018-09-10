Look past Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and the offensive line that protects him and you won’t find a vast sum of experience on the Nittany Lion roster.

In an intense, emotional game like the one Penn State played against Pittsburgh on Saturday, that type of youth can lead to mistakes. This, of course, saying nothing of a steady downpour through the course of the evening.

Certainly, some mistakes were made by that youth. True freshman Ricky Slade fumbled twice, Rafael Checa booted a kickoff out of bounds and the Nittany Lions’ reshaped defensive front was unable to stop the Panther ground game for the entire first half.

But Penn State’s young players made progress, too. That was one of the differences between the Nittany Lions’ 51-6 blowout of the Panthers in Week 2 and razor-thin overtime win over Appalachian State to begin the year.

Where the Panthers committed 14 penalties and struggled on special teams before simply folding at the game’s end, the Nittany Lions and their youth stayed the course and corrected their mistakes as the game wore on.

“I still think we're playing like an inexperienced football team, but you saw those guys -- I think it was [17] first time players last week -- took a big step this week. So we can continue building on that,” Franklin said.

There were obvious difference makers among those 17 fresh Nittany Lion faces. KJ Hamler certainly belonged to that category again this week after playing hero against Appalachian State.