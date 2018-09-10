Video review: Inexperience pays for Penn State as young guns show out
Look past Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley and the offensive line that protects him and you won’t find a vast sum of experience on the Nittany Lion roster.
In an intense, emotional game like the one Penn State played against Pittsburgh on Saturday, that type of youth can lead to mistakes. This, of course, saying nothing of a steady downpour through the course of the evening.
Certainly, some mistakes were made by that youth. True freshman Ricky Slade fumbled twice, Rafael Checa booted a kickoff out of bounds and the Nittany Lions’ reshaped defensive front was unable to stop the Panther ground game for the entire first half.
But Penn State’s young players made progress, too. That was one of the differences between the Nittany Lions’ 51-6 blowout of the Panthers in Week 2 and razor-thin overtime win over Appalachian State to begin the year.
Where the Panthers committed 14 penalties and struggled on special teams before simply folding at the game’s end, the Nittany Lions and their youth stayed the course and corrected their mistakes as the game wore on.
“I still think we're playing like an inexperienced football team, but you saw those guys -- I think it was [17] first time players last week -- took a big step this week. So we can continue building on that,” Franklin said.
There were obvious difference makers among those 17 fresh Nittany Lion faces. KJ Hamler certainly belonged to that category again this week after playing hero against Appalachian State.
Hamler got Penn State started on Saturday, using his elite speed to beat the Pittsburgh defense around the left end for a 32-yard touchdown carry with help from a good block by Miles Sanders. He caught his second career touchdown pass late in the second half and made a difference in the return game as well.
Micah Parsons, too, showed well for Penn State. Parsons, who finished tied for a team-high with seven tackles, made several plays like the one below in the running game. On a night when the Nittany Lions struggled to defend the rush, particularly in the first half, Parsons’ contributions were especially important.
Like Hamler, Parsons also made an impact in special teams, blocking a Pittsburgh punt to help set up Hamler’s touchdown catch late in the second half.
But there were more subtle difference makers among Penn State’s young players, too.
Franklin said postgame he thought the Nittany Lions were able to play “clutch” defense in the first half, keeping Pittsburgh to just six points despite allowing 214 rushing yards.
No player was more important to that effort than redshirt sophomore cornerback Zech McPhearson.
McPhearson may have saved a touchdown with his hustle play early in the second corner, chasing down Panther running back Qadree Ollison despite having to change directions at the start of the play. What appeared a sure touchdown for Ollison became just a long run and, ultimately, a possession capped by a missed field goal for the Panthers.
“Those are the plays that really you can build on, those effort plays that add up for you,” Franklin said.
Along the defensive front, redshirt sophomore Ellison Jordan began Pittsburgh’s wave of second-half ineptitude by drawing a holding penalty in the end zone to force a safety. The play put Penn State further ahead, 23-6.
Shaka Toney, Daniel Joseph and Yetur Gross-Matos were also responsible for sacks of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who struggled all evening.
Joseph picked on a redshirt freshman left tackle to get his sack as time on the game clock dwindled Saturday night, but the athleticism shown on his inside move is striking.
The young, backup-laden Penn State defense on the field late in the fourth quarter was also able to force a takeaway.
Jonathan Sutherland was credited with the forced fumble after coming into the play late, but a closer look at the replay seems to show fellow redshirt freshman Ellis Brooks as the one to jar the ball loose with a blow from his right arm.
Offensively, the Nittany Lions made a concerted effort to get some of their young wide receivers into the game.
Penn State used a trio of Cam Sullivan-Brown, Mac Hippenhammer and Brandon Polk at wide receiver throughout a 64-yard touchdown drive at the start of the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh’s first string defense.
Hippenhammer finished off the drive with a smooth touchdown catch against redshirt-senior Panther safety Dennis Briggs.
But Penn State’s young guns weren’t done.
With McSorley out of the game, but several of Pittsburgh’s defensive starters remaining on the field, Sean Clifford uncorked a 34-yard floater that found Brandon Polk alone in the end zone.
It was the first pass of Clifford’s collegiate career, and it was the final blow on a disastrous night for the Panthers.