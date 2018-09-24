On Friday, Penn State’s rushing attack functioned as an eraser of sorts.

The Nittany Lions made numerous mistakes in almost every other phase of the game, but it didn’t matter. Time after time, Miles Sanders and Penn State’s offense took the ball and ran through the Illini defense at will on the way to a 63-24 win opening up Big Ten play.

With 387 yards on the ground, Penn State produced its most prolific rushing total since a 389-yard showing against Youngstown State in 2006. It’s the most rushing yards the Nittany Lions have compiled against a Big Ten opponent since they accumulated 423 against Northwestern in 2002.

But perhaps more impressive than the numbers was the cohesiveness and nuance with which they were achieved. This was not a case of Saquon Barkley simply being more athletic than anyone else on the field as had often happened over the last three seasons.

Instead, it was a ground game that had a step on Illinois for the entire game thanks to physicality and deception.