In fewer than 20 seconds of game clock during Penn State’s win over Kent State, the duality that has been the Nittany Lions’ defense to this point came to light. First, Tariq Castro-Fields, alone in coverage down the right sideline, fought through a hand in his facemask to seal his man against the sideline and ensure he had little chance to haul in a long pass from Kent State quarterback Woody Barrett. It was a great individual effort from the sophomore corner, playing a heavier role in the absence of John Reid. On the very next snap, Barrett drew the Nittany Lions offsides and decided to test corner Amani Oruwariye on the other side of the field with a similar pass. This one found its way over Oruwariye and into the hands of wideout Mike Carrigan for a touchdown.



And that’s how it’s gone for Brent Pry’s unit in the early season. While replacing nine defensive starters and throwing young players straight into the fire, it’s been almost impossible to predict how the Nittany Lion defense will perform from snap to snap. “There’s times we look like a Super Bowl team, flashes of really good things. Then, there’s other times where we’re really hurting ourselves, and the opponent had nothing to do with it,” Franklin said postgame. “We can’t do that. So, we have to be more consistent in everything we do, especially defensively. We have to eliminate pre-snap penalties.” Against Kent State on Saturday, those penalties were the biggest problem. On the Golden Flashes’ lone touchdown drive of the day, the Nittany Lions jumped offsides three times, including the offsides penalty that was declined on the scoring play. Two of those came courtesy of Robert Windsor, and the other was committed by Shareef Miller. Cam Brown said postgame that Barrett wasn’t using any particularly difficult hard count to draw Penn State across the line of scrimmage early. Castro-Fields, though, noted that Kent State’s up-tempo offense may have played a factor. But the penalties didn’t define the day for the Nittany Lions’ defensive group -- far from it. In fact, the defense spent the first half cleaning up after mistakes made by Penn State’s special teams and offense. First, the Nittany Lions forced Kent State into a three-and-out after the Golden Flashes surprised Penn State with an onside kick. Then, late in the half, Trace McSorley threw an interception that placed Kent State at the Nittany Lions’ seven yard line. After a penalty set Kent State up with on the Penn State 5-yard line, the Nittany Lion defense made three straight impact plays to force a field goal try. On first down, Yetur Gross-Matos got into the backfield faster than the play developed to blow everything up and force a loss of 2 yards.



Next, Donovan Johnson made a great play in coverage on second down the keep the Golden Flashes in a third-and-long situation.

Finally, Oruwariye finished off the defensive stand with another fantastic effort in a one-on-one matchup, making up for a pass interference penalty he committed earlier in the drive.

“You get a turnover backed up into your own area and you’re able to stop a guy, stop a team and then hold them to a field goal, then that’s a win,” Franklin said. “That’s a huge play...If you look, there’s been a shift in us and how we play sudden-change defense and it’s because we’ve emphasized it with our defensive players and coaches and they’ve embraced it.” The second half against Kent State was much cleaner for the Nittany Lion defense. The Golden Flashes accumulated just 72 yards of total offense and were never a real threat to score. Penn State performed similarly in the second half against Pitt, holding the Panthers off the scoreboard after struggling to stop the ground game in the first half. The second half of Saturday’s game offered a first look at highly touted freshman defensive end Jayson Oweh, who came away with a pair of sacks on a single drive in his college debut. Both of Oweh’s sacks came against first string Kent State left tackle Jamil Viaud, a junior.

