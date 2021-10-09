 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel recap 23-20 loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Video Recap: Nate & Greg recap Penn State's loss to Iowa

Greg Pickel & Nate Bauer
Blue White Illustrated

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State's run of undefeated play came to an end Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions were cruising in the first half, building a 17-3 lead before an injury to starting quarterback Sean Clifford derailed everything. Penn State's defense did its best to keep the hope of a win alive, but an explosive play late in the fourth quarter gave the Hawkeyes the lead and backup quarterback Taquan Roberson was unable to lead a drive with a few minutes left.

In the video below, Blue-White Illustrated's Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel offer their instant analysis from Kinnick Staturday as the Nittany Lions fall to 5-1 ahead of their bye week.

