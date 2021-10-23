Video Recap: Nate & Greg recap Penn State's loss to Illinois
STATE COLLEGE - Penn State continued two trends that have haunted them in recent years, losing off a bye week and following a previous loss.
After taking a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, Penn State's offense fell apart, managing just 96 yards the rest of the game. Fans were happy to see QB Sean Clifford announced as the starter, but late in the first half, it became clear that he wasn't 100 percent, and his impact, especially running the ball, was felt throughout.
In the video below, Blue-White Illustrated's Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel offer their thoughts from Beaver Stadium Saturday as the Nittany Lions fall to 5-2 ahead with Ohio State next.
