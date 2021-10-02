Video Recap: Nate and Greg recap Penn State's win over Indiana

 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel recap a win over Indiana
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State is undefeated after five games.

The Nittany Lions beat up Indiana for four quarters on Saturday en route to a 24-0 victory.

In the video below, Blue-White Illustrated's Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel offer their instant analysis from Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions improved to 5-0 ahead of a top-five showdown at Iowa next weekend.

More Penn State-Indiana Coverage 

Watch James Franklin's complete Indiana press conference

Penn State vs Indiana Game Balls: Which Nittany Lions stood out the most?

Five takeaways from Penn State's 24-0 win over Indiana

Highs and Lows: Mixed bag enough for Penn State over hapless Hoosiers

