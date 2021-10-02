Video Recap: Nate and Greg recap Penn State's win over Indiana
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State is undefeated after five games.
The Nittany Lions beat up Indiana for four quarters on Saturday en route to a 24-0 victory.
In the video below, Blue-White Illustrated's Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel offer their instant analysis from Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions improved to 5-0 ahead of a top-five showdown at Iowa next weekend.
