Video Recap: Nate and Greg look back Penn State's win over Villanova
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State football produced a 38-17 win against Villanova Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium behind an explosive play bonanza and another stout defensive effort.
Beyond that? The Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin are looking to rectify a series of shortfalls that left the program feeling unfulfilled following the win.
To recap it all, Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel give their thoughts from Beaver Stadium.
