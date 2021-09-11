 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel recap blowout win over Ball State.
Video Recap: Nate and Greg look back on 44-13 win over Ball State

Greg Pickel & Nate Bauer
Blue White Illustrated
Penn State did not overlook MAC favorite Ball State on Saturday, but it did thoroughly dominate the Cardinals to improve to 2-0 in 2021.

Sean Clifford had a passing and rushing touchdown while end Jesse Luketa pick-sixed quarterback Drew Plitt en route to a 44-13 victory for the home side in front of a nearly-capacity crowd.

Fans also had the chance to see some younger players at work later in the game, including oft-discussed backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, among others.

To recap it all, Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel give their thoughts from Beaver Stadium.

