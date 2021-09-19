Video Recap: Nate and Greg look back on 28-20 win over Auburn

Penn State improved to 3-0 Saturday night in front of a wild atmosphere at Beaver Stadium, as the Nittany Lions took down Auburn in front 109,958 fans in attendance for the annual White Out game in Happy Valley.

The Tigers made it close at times, but a late stop by Penn State's defense allowed the Nittany Lions to hold onto a 28-20 win over Bryan Harsin's Tigers. QB Sean Clifford played arguably the best game of his career, completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Penn State did struggle to run the ball, accumulating just 89 yards rushing. Brandon Smith led all defensive players with 10 tackles

To recap it all, Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel give their thoughts from Beaver Stadium.