Video Recap: Nate and Greg look back on 16-10 win for Penn State
Penn State faced one of its toughest opponents in recent memory to start the season Saturday in No. 12 Wisconsin and they came away with an important win on the road.
The Nittany Lions were excellent on defense, forcing three turnovers and holding Wisconsin to just one touchdown, despite a sizable gap in total yardage. After totaling just over 40 yards of total offense in the first half, Penn State's offense played much better in the second, finishing the game with 297 yards total.
To recap it all, Nate Bauer and Greg Pickel give their thoughts from Camp Randall Stadium.
