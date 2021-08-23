Commitment analysis: Assessing the significance of Jameel Brown pledge
Penn State picked up its most highly-ranked recruit of the Class of 2022 on Monday afternoon in Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown.
But for head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions men's basketball program, the commitment could mean even more than just rankings or ratings. Only the third four-star basketball prospect to commit to the Penn State program since the advent of Rivals rankings in the sport, what will Brown's impact be for the Nittany Lions moving forward?
BWI's Nate Bauer and Dave Eckert discuss those possibilities in the immediate aftermath of Brown's announcement:
RELATED: Rivals150 G Jameel Brown picks Penn State
Class Breakdown: Penn State adds third name to '22 class in Jameel Brown
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook