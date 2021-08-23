Commitment analysis: Assessing the significance of Jameel Brown pledge

Penn State picked up its most highly-ranked recruit of the Class of 2022 on Monday afternoon in Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown.

But for head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions men's basketball program, the commitment could mean even more than just rankings or ratings. Only the third four-star basketball prospect to commit to the Penn State program since the advent of Rivals rankings in the sport, what will Brown's impact be for the Nittany Lions moving forward?

BWI's Nate Bauer and Dave Eckert discuss those possibilities in the immediate aftermath of Brown's announcement: