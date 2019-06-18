“You could have five starters coming back, and you're still going to be nervous, because there are always factors,” Limegrover said. “I had a guy tell me my first or second year in coaching, As an O-line coach, you never have a good day. You never get all five of those guys, even if they're returning, even if they're all pretty good, there's never a time where all five of them do everything right for an entire practice or an entire game. It's just the nature of it.”

Even so, Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover ’s high hopes for the group this season are tempered somewhat by the realities that inherently come with the position itself.

An undeniable blow to the makeup of the Nittany Lion offensive line moving forward, the group is not left without potential for the 2019 season. Rather, in Steven Gonzalez , a 29-game starter through his three seasons of action at Penn State, plus Will Fries (20 starts in two seasons), and Michal Menet (another 12-game starter last season), the position group still boasts plenty of experience in spite of its offseason losses.

In Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern , two of Penn State’s most veteran starters, at any position, left the program to pursue their professional careers following the 2018 season.

Determined to get as close to that standard of success as possible, though, the Nittany Lions’ ongoing offseason is a good place to progress toward those goals.



And with the understanding that two new pieces will be in the mix to replace the likes of Bates and McGovern, be it Rasheed Walker or Anthony Whigan at left tackle, or C.J. Thorpe or Mike Miranda at right guard, Limegrover is counting on that already existing veteran presence to help shepherd the group throughout the summer months.

“I think one of the big things is that you really lean on your veterans… because they've been through it. So they know what the summer should look like,” said Limegrover. “The nice thing is, having some time to work with them, you can also help set that course and meet with those guys. You keep it under the guidelines, but be able to make sure that as they go along with the rest of their week, that they're thinking about the things you want them to think about, getting focused.

“The summer is a good time to get them together and introduce that. Then they can work a lot of techniques and you can help them with some of the new scheme stuff and kind of get their minds right heading into August.”

Certainly, the Nittany Lion offense will be counting on the group to continue to gel and take strides given its relative standing as a veteran group during the season ahead.

Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, understanding that a new quarterback will be at the helm following the graduation of Trace McSorley, acknowledged that May, June, and July will be critical months for the line as preseason camp gradually approaches. Optimistic about its potential given the group’s performance through the program’s spring practices, Rahne noted the ways the line can build on its flashes of true success during the 2018 season.

“I’m excited about them this summer and what they did in the spring,” said Rahne. “I really think that, for the most part, this summer is going to be critical to them. Getting around each other, making sure that they are always on the same page, working with the same people. When the offensive line works together as a fist and not five individual fingers, they're much more powerful that way.

“We've gotta continue to make sure that they're doing that and I feel like that really came along throughout the end of spring. And there were times, even against our very best opponents last year, where our offensive line was doing some dominant things. So we just need to continue to get that in longer stretches out of everybody, but especially out of them.”

Getting that will require a quick acclimation from Penn State’s two new pieces, regardless of how the battles play out in the preseason.

With head coach James Franklin suggesting this spring that both guard and tackle could see some type of rotation, a departure from last season in which the five starters consistently saw an overwhelming majority of the snaps, Penn State is anticipating real competition in the preseason. And, maybe more important, Penn State is also anticipating that competition to be a daily presence even once the season begins.

“We're going to give every single guy in that group a chance to compete,” said Limegrover, cautioning against making presumptions about starters based on the end of spring practice in which Walker and Thorpe appeared to hold the first-string jobs at tackle and guard, respectively. “Anthony Whigan as a junior college guy, he spent most of the spring just trying to get caught up with the terminology and understanding the offense and he was like a different guy at the end of the spring than he was at the beginning. So I'm looking for that development. He's a guy that we didn't necessarily bring in to just sit back as a junior college guy so he's going to be pushing for it. Des Holmes is a veteran in the group and has been around.”

The same principle applies at right guard, Limegrover continued, ultimately acknowledging that as many as nine or 10 players will “have a great opportunity” to earn significant minutes this season.

“C.J. is a guy who did a real nice job, but then again, Mike Miranda was a guy at guard who started the Maryland game for us last year and really did a nice job. So those two guys are in there,” said Limegrover. “We're gonna have some young guys that are going to surprise some people, some true freshman. Juice Scruggs should be back healthy at some point coming up. So there's a lot of pieces that no one should feel super comfortable. And everyone should understand that it's truly a best five is going to play scenario right now.”