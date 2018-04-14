“Trace and Nick have earned the respect of their teammates after being selected by their peers as captain for a second-straight year,” Franklin said via press release. “Blake has been outstanding for our very young special teams unit and has been killing it in the classroom with a perfect GPA. These three have been leaders for us in the locker room, on the field and in the classroom. This team will continue to make great strides under their leadership.”

Announced Saturday by head coach James Franklin, senior quarterback Trace McSorley, senior safety Nick Scott, and junior punter Blake Gillikin were voted by their peers as the captains for the 2018 season.

McSorley is gearing up for his third season as Penn State's starting quarterback, and has the growing list of career accomplishments to reflect his production and longevity.

A record-holder for single-season marks at Penn State including completions, total offense and touchdowns responsible for last year, McSorley is also climbing the school record books for career accomplishments. Currently No. 2 in career passing yards behind Christian Hackenberg, McSorley is just 1,088 yards shy of taking over the top mark.

Scott has again been cited by teammates as one of the key leaders on the team, not only on special teams this season, but also as a presumptive starting safety on the defensive side of the ball. Gillikin, meanwhile, has repeatedly demonstrated his value as one of the nation's top punters. Last season, he was named second-team All-Big Ten by both the conference coaches and media, averaging 43.2 yards per punt.