It occurred late enough in the fourth quarter that it might have been easy to overlook.

At right guard on the starting offensive line is where Michal Menet played the majority of the Blue-White Game in April, but it was on the Blue team’s final offensive drive when he slid one spot to his left.

Swapping positions with starting center Connor McGovern, Menet took the final set of snaps while McGovern moved back to guard. In the postgame press conference afterward head coach James Franklin disclosed how the coaching staff foresees a “bright future at the center position” for Menet, and emphasized the desire for versatility across his offensive line.

“He creates some flexibility,” added Franklin, “which is what we are trying to create throughout our program, guys who can play multiple positions [and] solve problems for us.”

It’s at OG where Menet played most of the spring on the first team, filling in the only starting spot left behind, by graduated Brendan Mahon who is now a member of the Carolina Panthers. But Menet also practiced at center at times.

Playing two positions isn't the only thing that makes Menet somewhat of an outlier among his peers. Too, he is the only projected starter on the OL who doesn’t have at least nine starts under his belt. If the redshirt sophomore holds down the starting spot into fall, there is set to be a backup who has more experience in the first-team lineup than Menet.

With the abundance of experience across the position, Franklin and line coach Matt Limegrover continually stress the importance of cross-training and the ability to play more than one position – and that's where Menet brings the most value. If that means moving McGovern back to the spot at which he started nine games as a true freshman and sliding Menet over to center – well, they’re at least open to trying it out.

They lined up like that occasionally throughout spring practice and then again late in the spring scrimmage. For Menet, he’s open to whichever.

“I’m comfortable with both,” he said. “As you saw [in the Blue-White Game] I played center a little bit in that last series and I’ve been doing that in practice throughout spring, so center, guard – whatever it is, however I can help out the team – that’s what I’ll go with.”

His coaches have seen Menet demonstrate a team-first attitude since he’s enrolled as a four-star prospect from Reading, Pa. Now that he’s healthy, however, they're getting a firsthand look of him in action for the first time on a regular basis.



So far, they’re OK with what they’ve seen.

“Menet has had a great off-season, probably one of our more improved players in our program from the end of the season until now,” said Franklin. “We think he has the ability to play all three inside positions, right and left guard as well as center.”

That most of Menet’s first two years on campus have been hampered due to injury isn’t lost on Franklin, either. Recently, though, he has noticed a difference.

“He has been much more durable,” Franklin added. “When he first got here he had little nicks and things like that, which was affecting his development, but he has been durable, he’s been really coachable and he has made tremendous strides in a short period of time.”

Menet attributes the steady progress to both a maturing mindset and a better understanding for the position at the college level.

“A lot of it has just been mentality and technique,” he said. “They've been telling me for the past few years now: my athleticism is obvious and all that kind of stuff. I just need to put it all together and develop more of a nasty demeanor. I think that’s done by great technique, so I’ve really tried to focus on my technique and all that kind of stuff, so I think everything is kind of coming together. I’ve been healthy the whole spring and all winter so it’s been easier for me to put things together and keep building everyday.”

Combined with his natural athletic gifts, he’s hoping all of it helps solidify himself a spot on the offensive line as a first-year starter among a group of battle-tested vets.