Veilleux Opens Up About Kirk Ciarrocca, Recruiting Other Players & More
Penn State football added its highest-ranked quarterback prospect in four years Wednesday when Christian Veilleux announced he was committing to the Nittany Lions. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Veil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news