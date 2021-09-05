Upon Further Review: Five things we learned from Penn State vs Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions football claimed a thrilling 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin to start the 2021 season on Saturday. It was an important and emotional win for the Nittany Lions after last season's struggles, and we learned plenty about what this year's Penn State football team could become. Let's get into some of those lessons.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Penn State Nittany Lions football took down Wisconsin, 16-10.

1. Penn State's offense is a work in progress, but the potential is thrilling

Let's isolate the second half of Penn State football's offensive performance in yesterday's victory for a moment. The Nittany Lions posted 16 points, 254 yards, and 8.8 yards per play on the road against one of the better defenses in the Big Ten. That'll play. Unfortunately, we also have to factor in the abysmal first half the Nittany Lions withstood, in which they secured just one first down. Quarterback Sean Clifford described the struggles within the first 30 minutes as "growing pains" after the game, and that's completely understandable as the Nittany Lions look to implement Mike Yurcich's scheme. Even amid those struggles, the upside to the offense was obvious. In the second half on Saturday, the Nittany Lions accumulated three plays of at least 40 yards. They had six of those in plays in nine games a year ago. It was far from the finished product, but it was good enough to win a huge game on the road, and it should only get better from here.

2. Arnold Ebiketie is all Penn State hoped he'd be and more

Well, Arnold Ebiketie, that was quite the introduction. The transfer defensive end was arguably the best player on Penn State football's defense in this game, terrorizing the left side of the Wisconsin offensive line for the entire first half. What looked like a lower body injury sent him to the locker room in the third quarter, but he emerged the help the Penn State defense make a handful of important stops late in the game. RELATED: Arnold Ebiketie explodes onto the scene in first Penn State football win He contributed five quarterback pressures in 30 pass-rush snaps. No other Penn State player had more than two. The Nittany Lions have their talisman on the defensive line. They just need to keep him healthy.

3. Penn State may have a kicking problem

To put the sunshine and rainbows away for just a moment, one area of concern for the Nittany Lions was the kicking game — specifically field goals and extra points. Jordan Stout, who has typically only taken longer field goals, found himself attempting the opportunities from closer range as well. He missed an extra point and a short field goal, taking four crucial points off the board and making the end of the game perhaps much more stressful than it needed to be for the Nittany Lions and their fans. Jake Pinegar, who has been tasked with the PATs and shorter field goal tries in the past, was available, James Franklin said. It will be interesting to see if the he is back on the field this Saturday against Ball State.

4. Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange will both get their chances

Brenton Strange started the game for the Nittany Lions at tight end, but it's clear that Yurcich intents to give both Strange and Theo Johnson plenty of run at the tight end position. Strange saw 40 snaps on Saturday while Johnson came in not far behind at 27. Yurcich frequently put both of the on the field at the same time in two-tight end sets. Tyler Warren even got some action as well, as the redshirt freshman earned six snaps.

5. Penn State's rotation at left guard may not last long