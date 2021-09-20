Upon Further Review: 5 things we learned from Penn State's win over Auburn

It was a thrilling game in an intense environment, and it also offered plenty of lessons for us to break down.

Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford gave a very interesting response last week when he was asked how new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich had made him a better quarterback.

He acknowledged that Yurcich brings a lot to the table, but pushed back a little bit, too, on the idea that Yurcich is the only one responsible for the change we've all seen in Clifford's game.

"I'm better because I work hard, too," he said. "It's not just the offensive coordinator comes in and changes the game for everybody. I think the way that we worked this offseason proved why we're playing well and why we have so much confidence."

Clifford certainly played like a man with that confidence on Saturday night. He made almost no mistakes, zipping the ball around the field as he completed 28 of his 32 passes.

He gave Penn State exactly what it needed on a night when the Nittany Lions had trouble running the ball effectively, and showed that he can a guy who wins big games for the Nittany Lions — not just a quarterback who manages the game.