Upon Further Review: 5 things we learned from Penn State's win over Auburn
Penn State Nittany Lions football made yet another statement on Saturday night, defeating Auburn 28-20 inside Beaver Stadium.
It was a thrilling game in an intense environment, and it also offered plenty of lessons for us to break down.
Let's dive in.
1. Sean Clifford's confidence is back
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford gave a very interesting response last week when he was asked how new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich had made him a better quarterback.
He acknowledged that Yurcich brings a lot to the table, but pushed back a little bit, too, on the idea that Yurcich is the only one responsible for the change we've all seen in Clifford's game.
"I'm better because I work hard, too," he said. "It's not just the offensive coordinator comes in and changes the game for everybody. I think the way that we worked this offseason proved why we're playing well and why we have so much confidence."
Clifford certainly played like a man with that confidence on Saturday night. He made almost no mistakes, zipping the ball around the field as he completed 28 of his 32 passes.
He gave Penn State exactly what it needed on a night when the Nittany Lions had trouble running the ball effectively, and showed that he can a guy who wins big games for the Nittany Lions — not just a quarterback who manages the game.
2. Penn State's secondary is legit
If there was any remaining doubt in relation to the strength of Penn State's secondary, consider it removed.
Penn State's defensive backs showed out against an Auburn team with plenty of talent on the outside, limiting Bo Nix to 185 yards through the air.
The Tigers had just two passing plays of more than 20 yards.
Joey Porter Jr. and Jaquan Brisker also proved to be important instruments in limiting the Auburn running game, combining to make 11 tackles.
3. Penn State's staff trusts DT Dvon Ellies
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dvon Ellies surprised some onlookers when he played nearly half of Penn State's defensive snaps against Wisconsin.
The snap numbers from Saturday night show that wasn't a one-off.
Ellies played 40 of the Nittany Lions' 80 snaps on defense, in what essentially amounted to a time share with fellow DT Derrick Tangelo.
With considerable play time in two huge games for Penn State, it seems Ellies has emerged from the pack to become the firm third option for the Nittany Lions in the middle of their defensive line.
4. Penn State might have a ground game problem against quality opponents
Pausing the positivity for just a moment, let's talk about the Penn State running game.
It wasn't quite the total no-show that it produced in the season opener against Wisconsin, but it also wasn't very good.
The Nittany Lions ran the ball 33 times for 89 yards — an average of 2.7 yards per carry. Remove the five carries and 24 yards that went to Clifford and those numbers look even worse.
It didn't come back to bite them in this game, but it might in future key contests if Penn State doesn't sort it out.
5. The tight ends can win games for Penn State
A performance like last night's is what we were expecting from Penn State's tight end trio after James Franklin called that unit one of the best in the county.
Brenton Strange, Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson combined for 126 receiving yards and a touchdown against Auburn.
For good measure, Warren added a rushing touchdown out of a wildcat formation.
Overall, Penn State's tight ends were dynamic and explosive.
The Nittany Lions need performances like this every week from this group.
