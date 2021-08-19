Updating Penn State's situation at WR after practice: BWI Daily

Penn State has 16 days until it takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall in Madison.

It's been no secret that Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington would be two of the Nittany Lions' starting receivers this fall, but it was not clear who else would earn a first-team nod at the start of camp. The reserve rotation wasn't obvious, either.

Now, two weeks of camp are almost in the books, which means things are coming into focus for position coach Taylor Stubblefield, and that is the topic of today's BWI Daily.

Host Thomas Frank Carr is joined by Nate Bauer to discuss the comments made by Stubblefield post-practice about those specific battles.

You'll also hear Stubblefield's comments on Harrison Wallace, Liam Clifford, Daniel George, and KeAndre Lambert Smith.

T-Frank and Nate give their insight into what his comments mean for the competition thus far.