Updating: Five Nittany Lions Earn NFL Draft Picks; More Signing FA Deals
Penn State didn't produce as many picks in the 2020 NFL Draft as the program did the year before, but with five selections, led by defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, the Nittany Lions were once again well-represented in the gateway event to the NFL.
The program also made a bit of history Saturday, as this was the first time since 1991-1993 that Penn State had at least five players drafted in three consecutive NFL drafts.
Here's the breakdown by round, overall pick and team:
2
38
Carolina Panthers
2
46
Denver Broncos
4
141
Houston Texans
6
183
New York Giants
6
193
Indianapolis Colts
Hear what letterman & @Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had to say about Yetur Gross-Matos (@__lobo99)! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/EqWlPiXBG7— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020
Watch the moment KJ Hamler (@Kj_hamler) became a member of the @Broncos!#NFLDraft#MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/vT4O4ajLxD— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020
Listen to @MelKiperESPN's commentary on @HoustonTexans draft pick & true student-athlete John Reid (@John_doe_25)!#NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/UwkYYV4Aoy— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020
"The value with Cam Brown is his versatility. He can do a little bit of everything." @MelKiperESPN has some high praise for @Freakyy6ix! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/p1m5cvrhaQ— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020
"Robert Windsor is a bull in a china shop."— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020
The #NFLDraft crew knows what @RobertWindsor54 brings to the table 💪#NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/gRYqqGMCZh
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
UPDATED: 7:45 PM
With the draft concluded, free agent signings have started to come in. Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez was the first undrafted Nittany Lion to announce his signing, posting on Twitter that he had signed with Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals.
Enrolling in 2015, Gonzalez redshirted before appearing in 11 games the following season, starting three of them. He became a full-time starter in 2017 and ended up totaling 42 starts throughout his career. Gonzalez saved his best for last, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media in 2019.
Tight end Nick Bowers has also signed a free agent deal. The Kittanning, Pa., native is now headed to Las Vegas to play for Jon Gruden and the Raiders. Unlike Gonzalez, Bowers was rarely the first on the field, starting just two games throughout his career, but he made a big impact at times, backing up Pat Freiermuth the past two seasons. For his career, Bowers totaled 17 receptions for 279 yards and five touchdowns.
Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) is headed to the #RedSea! Congratulations on joining the @AZCardinals! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/Bv4iWPyLeC— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2020
Nick Bowers (@Nbowers28) is headed to Las Vegas! Congratulations on joining the @Raiders! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/mPyPNbWsOP— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2020
UPDATED: 9:00 PM
Penn State safety Garrett Taylor announced Saturday evening that he had signed a free agent contract with the Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills. After contributing on special teams as a redshirt freshman, Taylor began seeing reps at safety as a sophomore in 2017. He went on to start 25 of 26 games his junior and senior seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors both years. For his career, Taylor totaled 169 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack. He also intercepted four passes and had 15 pass deflections.
Garrett Taylor (@GTaylor_17) is headed to Buffalo! Congratulations on joining the @BuffaloBills! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/K1mfxqcRnl— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2020
UPDATED: 9:45 PM
According to Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle, LB Jan Johnson has signed a free agent contract with former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans. Also, according to Nick Underhill from NewOrleans.Football, P Blake Gillikin is headed to the New Orleans Saints.
#PennState LB Jan Johnson has signed free agent contract with Houston Texans and former #PennState coach Bill O'Brien.— Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) April 26, 2020
Saints agreed to terms with Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 26, 2020
|Name
|Team
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Los Angeles Rams
UPDATED: 8:00 PM
- Former Nittany Lion quarterback Tommy Stevens, who was drafted No. 240 overall in the seventh round by the Saints, will be joined in New Orleans by another former Penn State player, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who has reportedly signed as a free agent.
After graduating in December, Johnson used the NCAA's graduate transfer rule to join Mario Cristobal in Oregon. After missing the first four games of the season due to injury, Johnson played his first game for the Ducks Oct. 5 against Cal. He had his ups and downs, but had a few big moments, including a three touchdown performance against USC on Nov. 2. Johnson also had five receptions for 66 yards against Wisconsin, including the final reception that sealed the win.
He finished 2019 with 30 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns.
Shoutout from the newest Saint: QB Tommy Stevens! (@TMS_II) #SaintsDraft | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/GfmXrbVK0o— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2020
Oregon WR Juwan Johnson to the #Saints
UPDATED: 8:15 PM
- Former Penn State WR Brandon Polk has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Just like Johnson, Polk became a graduate transfer following the 2018 season. It proved to be a great decision, as Polk had a big season at James Madison, catching 74 passes for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-CAA at wide receiver.
JMU wide receiver Brandon Polk tells me he's signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Polk caught for over 1,000 yards and had 11 TDs this past fall. pic.twitter.com/17JXUZx0yF
