Penn State didn't produce as many picks in the 2020 NFL Draft as the program did the year before, but with five selections, led by defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, the Nittany Lions were once again well-represented in the gateway event to the NFL. The program also made a bit of history Saturday, as this was the first time since 1991-1993 that Penn State had at least five players drafted in three consecutive NFL drafts. Here's the breakdown by round, overall pick and team: New Subscribers: Go Premium for FREE until August 2020

UPDATED: 7:45 PM With the draft concluded, free agent signings have started to come in. Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez was the first undrafted Nittany Lion to announce his signing, posting on Twitter that he had signed with Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals. Enrolling in 2015, Gonzalez redshirted before appearing in 11 games the following season, starting three of them. He became a full-time starter in 2017 and ended up totaling 42 starts throughout his career. Gonzalez saved his best for last, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media in 2019. Tight end Nick Bowers has also signed a free agent deal. The Kittanning, Pa., native is now headed to Las Vegas to play for Jon Gruden and the Raiders. Unlike Gonzalez, Bowers was rarely the first on the field, starting just two games throughout his career, but he made a big impact at times, backing up Pat Freiermuth the past two seasons. For his career, Bowers totaled 17 receptions for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

UPDATED: 9:00 PM Penn State safety Garrett Taylor announced Saturday evening that he had signed a free agent contract with the Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills. After contributing on special teams as a redshirt freshman, Taylor began seeing reps at safety as a sophomore in 2017. He went on to start 25 of 26 games his junior and senior seasons, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors both years. For his career, Taylor totaled 169 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and one sack. He also intercepted four passes and had 15 pass deflections.

UPDATED: 9:45 PM According to Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle, LB Jan Johnson has signed a free agent contract with former Penn State head coach Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans. Also, according to Nick Underhill from NewOrleans.Football, P Blake Gillikin is headed to the New Orleans Saints.

Free Agent Signings - Former Penn State Players Name Team WR Juwan Johnson New Orleans Saints WR Brandon Polk Los Angeles Rams

UPDATED: 8:00 PM - Former Nittany Lion quarterback Tommy Stevens, who was drafted No. 240 overall in the seventh round by the Saints, will be joined in New Orleans by another former Penn State player, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, who has reportedly signed as a free agent. After graduating in December, Johnson used the NCAA's graduate transfer rule to join Mario Cristobal in Oregon. After missing the first four games of the season due to injury, Johnson played his first game for the Ducks Oct. 5 against Cal. He had his ups and downs, but had a few big moments, including a three touchdown performance against USC on Nov. 2. Johnson also had five receptions for 66 yards against Wisconsin, including the final reception that sealed the win. He finished 2019 with 30 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

UPDATED: 8:15 PM - Former Penn State WR Brandon Polk has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Just like Johnson, Polk became a graduate transfer following the 2018 season. It proved to be a great decision, as Polk had a big season at James Madison, catching 74 passes for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-CAA at wide receiver.