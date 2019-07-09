Updated roster reveals numbers for new Nittany Lion arrivals
The football season is never too far away once the official summer roster is revealed.
Tuesday proved to be that day, marking the new numbers for Penn State's plethora of summer arrivals, be it in the Class of 2019 or via transfer, with Lift for Life set for Friday evening, Big Ten Media Days now just a week away, and the start of preseason practice less than a month from now.
With that in mind, here's a breakdown of some of the roster news and notes to emerge Tuesday afternoon:
- As reported earlier, the only significant personnel changes are that would-be fifth-year senior Jon Holland has been removed from the roster and, internally, walk-on transfer C.J. Holmes has been moved from running back to safety.
- New numbers for Penn State's newly arrived Class of 2019, walk-ons, and transfers are as follows:
2 CB Keaton Ellis
7 S Jaquan Brisker
8 CB Marquis Wilson
8 WR John Dunmore
9 QB Ta'Quan Roberson
9 CB Joey Porter Jr.
10 LB Lance Dixon
10 WR T.J. Jones
12 LB Brandon Smith
13 QB Michael Johnson Jr.
19 QB Isaac Rumery
20 DE Adisa Isaac
21 S Tyler Rudolph
21 RB Noah Cain
23 WR Weston Carr
25 CB Daequan Hardy
28 RB Devyn Ford
36 CB Makai Self
39 LB Robbie Dwyer
44 DT Joseph Darkwa
51 DE Hakeem Beamon
77 OL Sal Wormley
79 OL Caedan Wallace
86 TE Brenton Strange
91 DT Dvon Ellies
92 DE Smith Vilbert
98 K Jordan Stout
Additionally, Penn State provided updated heights and weights from its spring practice roster.
Listed weight changes from March > July
KJ Hamler 168>176
Keaton Ellis 180>190
Donovan Johnson 181>185
Ricky Slade 203>206
Journey Brown 206>206
Tariq Castro-Fields 181>197
Jahan Dotson 179>175
Cam Brown 230>233
Justin Shorter 232>235
Will Levis 234>229
Marquis Wilson 174>173
Ta’Quan Roberson 190>192
Lance Dixon 213>213
Daniel George 224>220
Micah Parsons 243>245
Mac Hippenhammer 177>182
Brandon Smith 231>240
Ellis Brooks 240>234
Michael Johnson Jr. 205>199
Sean Clifford 218>216
Michael Shuster 210>210
John Petrishen 211>211
Grayson Kline 227>239
Garrett Taylor 204>198
Shaka Toney 236>243
Trent Gordon 183>188
Isaac Rumery 201>203
Adisa Isaac 232>241
Noah Cain 209>206
Tyler Rudolph 199>204
DJ Brown 186>183
Jonathan Sutherland 203>201
Aeneas Hawkins 274>272
Cody Romano 202>209
Jayson Oweh 250>255
Henry Fessler 173>172
John Reid 189>181
CJ Holmes 210>216
Shane Simmons 250>259
Justin Neff 192>195
Jan Johnson 236>231
Makai Self 164>167
Drew Hartlaub 176>183
Lamont Wade 192>199
Robbie Dwyer 235>235
Nick Eury 202>212
Jesse Luketa 241>247
Ellison Jordan 291>320
Trevor Baker 227>227
Cameron Pica 219>215
Charlie Katshir 214>229
Nick Tarburton 260>263
Daniel Joseph 254>260
Cade Pollard 217>225
Max Chizmar 228>230
Will Knutsson 290>296
Fred Hansard 309>316
Rasheed Walker 314>324
Robert Windsor 289>285
Antonio Shelton 308>311
Anthony Whigan 297>301
Evan Presta 286>288
Kaleb Konigus 297>302
Michal Menet 312>313
Collin De Boef 257>258
Hunter Kelly 307>309
C.J. Thorpe 330>322
Juice Scruggs 294>285
Will Fries 312>313
Bryce Effner 289>297
Mike Miranda 311>295
Steven Gonzalez 349>341
Des Holmes 314>315
Justin Weller 189>190
Cam Sullivan Brown 191>194
Zack Kuntz 236>243
Nick Bowers 265>260
Alex Hoenstine 187>190
Isaac Lutz 189>193
Brenton Strange 222>233
Pat Freiermuth 262>256
Dan Chisena 203>202
Judge Culpepper 286>284
Colton Maxwell 188>194
Damion Barber 287>290
Rafael Checa 201>201
Chris Stoll 257>245
Jake Pinegar 201>195
Blake Gillikin 195>196
P.J. Mustipher 300>311
Joe Calcagno 260>279
Vlad Hilling 226>226
Carson Landis 203>205
Dan Vasey 254>252
Yetur Gross Matos 265>264
Justin Tobin 202>208