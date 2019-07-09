News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 19:46:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Updated roster reveals numbers for new Nittany Lion arrivals

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

The football season is never too far away once the official summer roster is revealed.

Tuesday proved to be that day, marking the new numbers for Penn State's plethora of summer arrivals, be it in the Class of 2019 or via transfer, with Lift for Life set for Friday evening, Big Ten Media Days now just a week away, and the start of preseason practice less than a month from now.

With that in mind, here's a breakdown of some of the roster news and notes to emerge Tuesday afternoon:

Dqkfu9ogahzygfu6vlbp
C.J. Holmes has been moved from running back to safety.

- As reported earlier, the only significant personnel changes are that would-be fifth-year senior Jon Holland has been removed from the roster and, internally, walk-on transfer C.J. Holmes has been moved from running back to safety.

- New numbers for Penn State's newly arrived Class of 2019, walk-ons, and transfers are as follows:

2 CB Keaton Ellis

7 S Jaquan Brisker

8 CB Marquis Wilson

8 WR John Dunmore

9 QB Ta'Quan Roberson

9 CB Joey Porter Jr.

10 LB Lance Dixon

10 WR T.J. Jones

12 LB Brandon Smith

13 QB Michael Johnson Jr.

19 QB Isaac Rumery

20 DE Adisa Isaac

21 S Tyler Rudolph

21 RB Noah Cain

23 WR Weston Carr

25 CB Daequan Hardy

28 RB Devyn Ford

36 CB Makai Self

39 LB Robbie Dwyer

44 DT Joseph Darkwa

51 DE Hakeem Beamon

77 OL Sal Wormley

79 OL Caedan Wallace

86 TE Brenton Strange

91 DT Dvon Ellies

92 DE Smith Vilbert

98 K Jordan Stout

Additionally, Penn State provided updated heights and weights from its spring practice roster.

Listed weight changes from March > July

KJ Hamler 168>176

Keaton Ellis 180>190

Donovan Johnson 181>185

Ricky Slade 203>206

Journey Brown 206>206

Tariq Castro-Fields 181>197

Jahan Dotson 179>175

Cam Brown 230>233

Justin Shorter 232>235

Will Levis 234>229

Marquis Wilson 174>173

Ta’Quan Roberson 190>192

Lance Dixon 213>213

Daniel George 224>220

Micah Parsons 243>245

Mac Hippenhammer 177>182

Brandon Smith 231>240

Ellis Brooks 240>234

Michael Johnson Jr. 205>199

Sean Clifford 218>216

Michael Shuster 210>210

John Petrishen 211>211

Grayson Kline 227>239

Garrett Taylor 204>198

Shaka Toney 236>243

Trent Gordon 183>188

Isaac Rumery 201>203

Adisa Isaac 232>241

Noah Cain 209>206

Tyler Rudolph 199>204

DJ Brown 186>183

Jonathan Sutherland 203>201

Aeneas Hawkins 274>272

Cody Romano 202>209

Jayson Oweh 250>255

Henry Fessler 173>172

John Reid 189>181

CJ Holmes 210>216

Shane Simmons 250>259

Justin Neff 192>195

Jan Johnson 236>231

Makai Self 164>167

Drew Hartlaub 176>183

Lamont Wade 192>199

Robbie Dwyer 235>235

Nick Eury 202>212

Jesse Luketa 241>247

Ellison Jordan 291>320

Trevor Baker 227>227

Cameron Pica 219>215

Charlie Katshir 214>229

Nick Tarburton 260>263

Daniel Joseph 254>260

Cade Pollard 217>225

Max Chizmar 228>230

Will Knutsson 290>296

Fred Hansard 309>316

Rasheed Walker 314>324

Robert Windsor 289>285

Antonio Shelton 308>311

Anthony Whigan 297>301

Evan Presta 286>288

Kaleb Konigus 297>302

Michal Menet 312>313

Collin De Boef 257>258

Hunter Kelly 307>309

C.J. Thorpe 330>322

Juice Scruggs 294>285

Will Fries 312>313

Bryce Effner 289>297

Mike Miranda 311>295

Steven Gonzalez 349>341

Des Holmes 314>315

Justin Weller 189>190

Cam Sullivan Brown 191>194

Zack Kuntz 236>243

Nick Bowers 265>260

Alex Hoenstine 187>190

Isaac Lutz 189>193

Brenton Strange 222>233

Pat Freiermuth 262>256

Dan Chisena 203>202

Judge Culpepper 286>284

Colton Maxwell 188>194

Damion Barber 287>290

Rafael Checa 201>201

Chris Stoll 257>245

Jake Pinegar 201>195

Blake Gillikin 195>196

P.J. Mustipher 300>311

Joe Calcagno 260>279

Vlad Hilling 226>226

Carson Landis 203>205

Dan Vasey 254>252

Yetur Gross Matos 265>264

Justin Tobin 202>208

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}