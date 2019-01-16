Following the senior seasons and major all-star games for the Class of 2019, Rivals.com has released its final rankings for the year on Wednesday. In total, nine incoming Penn State freshmen are listed among the Rivals250, while a few more recruiting targets also made the cut.

Following Tuesday's release of the Rivals100 – in which two made a leap up, while another lost his fifth star – an additional four PSU signees see their names among the second tier of the Rivals rankings. Meanwhile, one incoming four-star is no longer considered a Rivals250 prospect after previously being featured in the last update in December.

At No. 108 overall, offensive lineman Saleem Wormley of Delaware slides just outside of the Rivals100. He had previously been listed at No. 92. Wormley remains rated as a 5.9 four-star prospect.

Next on the list for PSU is defensive end Adisa Isaac. Prior to his commitment last month, the Brooklyn, N.Y., native was listed No. 178. In the latest update, he sits at No. 181. Isaac is already on campus as a January enrollee.

At No. 205 overall, Connecticut defensive back Tyler Rudolph is the only Penn State prospect outside of the top 100 spots in the Rivals250 to see his stock rise. He increased by one spot. Considered a four-star at cornerback, Rudolph has the skill set to also transition into a safety. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he also has the frame and might be asked to make that move sooner rather than later, if he hasn't already, following the loss of a few safeties on Penn State's depth chart. As a high school graduate in December, Rudolph is already on campus and participating in winter workouts.

Tight end Brenton Strange of West Virginia is also already at Penn State as one of 11 members from the Class of 2019 who enrolled early. Strange's ranking remains unchanged and his high school career concludes at No. 221 overall.

Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., who enrolled earlier this month directly after participating in the Under-Armour All-America Game, took the biggest hit to his rankings. After coming in at No. 192 overall before the All-Star game, Johnson is now out of the top rankings altogether. He remains a four-star, 5.8 prospect.

Last season, Franklin and his staffed signed 13 prospects in the final Rivals250, the most in the program's history. There's a chance they could reach that number again in 2019, but it's going to take an excellent finish.

Offensive lineman Doug Nester of West Virginia, who is verbally committed to Ohio State but is still considering Penn State and Virginia Tech, comes in at No. 154 overall. Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells re-appears in the Rivals250. The Florida prospect had previously been ranked as high as No. 126 overall more than a year ago, but fell out of the rankings last month.

The Nittany Lions became a player in Sorrells' recruitment after he visited for a bowl practice while they were in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl. We're watching Sorrells for an official visit later this month.





Check out the complete Rivals250 here!







