BlueWhiteIllustrated - Updated recruiting territories for Penn State assistant coaches

It's been another offseason full of change for the Penn State football coaching staff, with three assistants on the 2020 team no longer part of James Franklin's staff. Offensive coordinator was the only change initiated by Franklin, as he decided in the beginning of January that he didn't want to miss out on the opportunity to add former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich following the coaching change in Austin.

About four weeks later, tight end coach Tyler Bowen was the next to depart, taking an opportunity to join Urban Meyer's staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The third and final change came two weeks after that, as former safeties coach Tim Banks couldn't pass up an opportunity to become the defensive coordinator at Tennessee. Bowen's replacement was an internal hire, as Franklin decided to promote offensive analyst and former player Ty Howle. We went outside of the program to fill the void at safety, ultimately hiring Anthony Poindexter on Feb. 24.

Those changes have once again forced Penn State's recruiting staff to shuffle each assistant's recruiting territories, and with the 2022 staff appearing to be final now, we reached out to sources to get a feel for where PSU's 10 assistants will be focusing their time and efforts over the next year.

