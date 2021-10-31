Updated polls keep Penn State football in top-25

The latest college football polls have kept Penn State in the top-25.

USA Today's Coaches Poll dropped the Nittany Lions from No. 17 to No. 23 following Saturday's 33-24 loss at Ohio State, while the AP rankings have slotted head coach James Franklin's team at No. 22, down from No. 20, following a third consecutive defeat

"I thought we battled tonight," Franklin said outside of the PSU locker room at Ohio State following the setback.

"Give them a bunch of credit; that's a good football team. We weren't able to do it consistently the way we needed to on the road to get this win."