Updated polls keep Penn State football in top-25
The latest college football polls have kept Penn State in the top-25.
USA Today's Coaches Poll dropped the Nittany Lions from No. 17 to No. 23 following Saturday's 33-24 loss at Ohio State, while the AP rankings have slotted head coach James Franklin's team at No. 22, down from No. 20, following a third consecutive defeat
"I thought we battled tonight," Franklin said outside of the PSU locker room at Ohio State following the setback.
"Give them a bunch of credit; that's a good football team. We weren't able to do it consistently the way we needed to on the road to get this win."
On Saturday, Penn State returns to action when it takes on Maryland at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on FOX Sports One.
"I think we've played hard all year long," Franklin said. "I know last week, we did not play the way we're capable of playing, but I thought we've played hard all year long with a challenging schedule, especially early on.
"We didn't play good enough to win tonight, but we're close. I'm gonna keep working with these guys, loving these guys, and we'll find a way to get a win next week.
