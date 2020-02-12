News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 12:55:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Updated Offers Board: Defensive Ends

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Despite a busy visit period in December and January, Penn State still holds just three commitments in its Class of 2021. Fans were certainly hoping for at least one or two additions before the Febr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}