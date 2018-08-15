UPDATED: Johnson & Rudolph remain in Rivals250
Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, which included five prospects that have already committed to the Nittany Lions, Rivals.com released the remainder of its rankings for the Rivals250 Wednesday.
Now that Saleem Wormley has moved into the Top 100, the Nittany Lions have two committed players in the Top 250: quarterback Michael Johnson Jr., who sits at No. 179, and defensive back Tyler Rudolph, No. 182.
Back on Aug. 1, Johnson, who moved down just 10 spots from No. 169, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions over Florida State, Miami, N.C. State and Oregon State. Over the past three seasons, he's thrown for 5,565 yards and rushed for another 1,878 yards. Most impressive is the fact that he's thrown for 97 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. Johnson will get the opportunity to show the entire nation what he can do on Aug. 31, as it was announced last week that his high school, Sheldon, will host Graham-Kapowsin from Washington on a nationally televised game on ESPNU. Kickoff is set for 10:00 PM ET.
Rudolph, who moved down just eight spots from No. 174, was a late add to the Rivals100 Five-State Challenge in Atlanta back in June. He put in a solid performance, validating that he deserves his spot within the Rivals250.
"He definitely has the ball skills and the ability in coverage to play either [cornerback or safety]," said Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell following the Five-Star Challenge. "He closes on the football very well and he doesn't get turned around very often by double moves or anything like that. I like his footwork. I watched him in drills and he doesn't get off-balance, doesn't play too high."
Farrell added, "He's definitely someone Penn State fans should be excited about. That size really leads to a lot of versatility at the next level."
In addition to Johnson and Rudolph, there are nine players that James Franklin and his staff are still pursuing. Wide receiver David Bell, who just visited Penn State for the Lasch Bash BBQ last month, sits at No. 126, while tight end Isaiah Foskey, No. 133, and safety Noa Pola-Gates, No. 142, also sit in the Top 150.
Defensive end Adisa Isaac, No. 169, is the player that Penn State sits in the best position with. Not only did he recently visit for the Lasch Bash BBQ, but Isaac has also been on campus on four other occasions since Nov. 2017. He's now planning to return this season for an official visit. Other notable prospects in the Top 200 include defensive tackle Rodas Johnson, No. 176, safety Cam'Ron Kelly, No. 190, and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, No. 192.
The most notable addition to the Rivals250 is tight end Brenton Strange. Originally a three-star prospect, Strange not only earned a fourth star, but he also climbed into the Top 250, sitting at No. 212 overall. Over the part few months, he's been one of the hottest prospects in the region, adding offers from both Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others. Penn State also joined the mix on July 29, when he attended the staff's final prospect camp. Cornerback Johnny Dixon is the remaining PSU target in Rivals250, coming in at No. 240.
Below is a complete list of Penn State's top targets and commits that made the Rivals250! You can read the complete Rivals250 by CLICKING HERE.
UPDATED - Class of 2019 Rivals250
- down two spots from No. 13
- holds steady at No. 17
- down seven spots from No. 47
- up one spot from No. 59
- down one spot from No. 68
No. 70) RB Mark-Antony Richards
- down 42 spots from No. 28
- down 22 spots from No. 49
- down four spots from No. 73
- up 21 spots from No. 103
- up seven spots from No. 91
- holds steady at No. 98
- Down 17 spots from No. 109.
- Holds steady at No. 133
- Holds steady at No. 142.
- Up 34 spots from No. 202.
- Down three spots from No. 173.
No. 179) QB Michael Johnson Jr. ***
- Down 10 spots from No. 169
- Down eight spots from No. 174
- Down six spots from No. 184
- Down four spots from No. 192
- First appearance inside Rivals250.
- Down 11 spots from No. 229.
*** - Committed to Penn State