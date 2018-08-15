Now that Saleem Wormley has moved into the Top 100, the Nittany Lions have two committed players in the Top 250: quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. , who sits at No. 179, and defensive back Tyler Rudolph , No. 182.

Following Tuesday's announcement of the Rivals100, which included five prospects that have already committed to the Nittany Lions , Rivals.com released the remainder of its rankings for the Rivals250 Wednesday.

Back on Aug. 1, Johnson, who moved down just 10 spots from No. 169, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions over Florida State, Miami, N.C. State and Oregon State. Over the past three seasons, he's thrown for 5,565 yards and rushed for another 1,878 yards. Most impressive is the fact that he's thrown for 97 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. Johnson will get the opportunity to show the entire nation what he can do on Aug. 31, as it was announced last week that his high school, Sheldon, will host Graham-Kapowsin from Washington on a nationally televised game on ESPNU. Kickoff is set for 10:00 PM ET.

Rudolph, who moved down just eight spots from No. 174, was a late add to the Rivals100 Five-State Challenge in Atlanta back in June. He put in a solid performance, validating that he deserves his spot within the Rivals250.

"He definitely has the ball skills and the ability in coverage to play either [cornerback or safety]," said Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell following the Five-Star Challenge. "He closes on the football very well and he doesn't get turned around very often by double moves or anything like that. I like his footwork. I watched him in drills and he doesn't get off-balance, doesn't play too high."

Farrell added, "He's definitely someone Penn State fans should be excited about. That size really leads to a lot of versatility at the next level."