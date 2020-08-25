Updated: Class of 2021 Rivals250
Penn State's Class of 2021 took a hit Tuesday following an update to the Rivals250.
Throughout the summer, the Nittany Lions had four prospects within the top 250. OL Landon Tengwall was the lone member of the Rivals100, while QB Christian Veilleux, LB Jamari Buddin and Saf. Zakee Wheatley were all in the back half of the 250. Now, the class if down to just two Rivals250 prospects, as Veilleux, Buddin and Wheatley all dropped out. The news isn't all bad, however, as cornerback Kalen King went from a four-star outside the list to inside the Rivals250 at No. 226 overall.
Buddin and Wheatley are now just outside the top 250, as both still hold four-star ratings.
Kalen King's adjustment came following a solid performance at the Underclassmen Combine in Ohio in the beginning of July.
"Having a twin brother who is also a top college football prospect to push you has to be an advantage when you are forced to quarantine," Josh Helmholdt wrote following the camp. "It looks to have paid off for both King brothers, who were among the most physically impressive and fundamentally solid of the prospects who participated Saturday. Kalen is a good-sized cornerback who came in Saturday in great shape and was among the class of the defensive back group".
There are also quite a few of Penn State's top uncommitted prospects on the list. OL Nolan Rucci moved up seven spots to No. 29 overall. Other players within the Rivals100 include DT Tywone Malone (No. 48), RB Donovan Edwards (No. 65), Saf. Derrick Davis (No. 85) and OL/DL Rayshaun Benny (No. 90).
The back half of the list also features plenty of Nittany Lion targets. DT George Rooks (No. 129), as well as WRs Yulkeith Brown Jr. (No. 163) and Jayden Thomas (No. 194), sit in the top 200. The final 50 spots include running back Thaddius Franklin (No. 219), who's currently committed to Miami but is still in communication with Ja'Juan Seider, and another South Florida prospect, RB Amari Daniels (No.221).
Below is the complete list of uncommitted Penn State targets that sit with Rivals250.
1) DE Korey Foreman (No change)
2) OL Amarius Mims (No change)
4) DL J.T. Tuimoloau (No change)
5) DT Maason Smith (Up one spot from No. 6)
11) WR Emeka Egbuka (No change)
15) OL Tristan Leigh (Up 13 spots from No. 28)
29) OL Nolan Rucci (Up seven spots from No. 36)
31) OL Landon Tengwall (Down two spots from No. 29)
46) TE Thomas Fidone (Up 16 spots from No. 62)
48) DT Tywone Malone (Down four spots from No. 44)
51) CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Down three spots from No. 48)
55) WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (Down two spots from No. 53)
63) OL Kingsley Suamataia (Down four spots from No. 59)
65) RB Donovan Edwards (Down four spots form No. 61)
67) OL Drew Kendall (Down two spots from No. 65)
71) RB LJ Johnson (Down two spots from No. 69)
85) Saf. Derrick Davis (Down four spots from No. 81)
89) LB Smael Mondon (Down four spots from No. 85)
90) OL Rayshaun Benny (Down four spots from No. 86)
95) CB Ceyair Wright (Up five spots from No. 100)
107) WR Deion Colzie (Down 34 spots from No. 73)
118) DL Aaron Armitage (Down five spots from No. 113)
129) DT George Rooks (Down six spots from No. 123)
149) CB Nyland Green (Up 27 spots from No. 176)
163) WR Yulkeith Brown Jr. (Up six spots from No. 169)
170) OL Jager Burton (Down 12 spots from No. 158)
178) LB Yanni Karlaftis (Down 13 spots from No. 165)
183) WR Ketron Jackson (Down 11 spots from No. 172)
189) WR Jalil Farooq (Down two spots from no. 187)
193) Ath. Terrion Arnold (Up 16 spots from No. 209)
194) WR Jayden Thomas (Down 63 spots from No. 131)
197) LB Jeremiah Williams (Up 30 spots from No. 227)
200) Ath. Xavian Sorey (Up three spots from No. 203)
210) DE Bryce Langston (Down nine spots No. 201)
219) RB Thaddius Franklin (Down six spots from No. 213)
- Committed to Miami but is still speaking with Penn State
221) RB Amari Daniels (Up 10 spots from No. 231)
225) DL Kyran Montgomery (Down four spots from No. 222)
226) CB Kalen King (Up 23 spots from No. 250)
233) RB Byron Cardwell (Down one spot from No. 233)
237) DE Josh Simmons (Down one spot from No. 237)
