CB Kalen King moved into the Rivals250 followed a good summer.

Kalen King's adjustment came following a solid performance at the Underclassmen Combine in Ohio in the beginning of July. "Having a twin brother who is also a top college football prospect to push you has to be an advantage when you are forced to quarantine," Josh Helmholdt wrote following the camp. "It looks to have paid off for both King brothers, who were among the most physically impressive and fundamentally solid of the prospects who participated Saturday. Kalen is a good-sized cornerback who came in Saturday in great shape and was among the class of the defensive back group". There are also quite a few of Penn State's top uncommitted prospects on the list. OL Nolan Rucci moved up seven spots to No. 29 overall. Other players within the Rivals100 include DT Tywone Malone (No. 48), RB Donovan Edwards (No. 65), Saf. Derrick Davis (No. 85) and OL/DL Rayshaun Benny (No. 90). The back half of the list also features plenty of Nittany Lion targets. DT George Rooks (No. 129), as well as WRs Yulkeith Brown Jr. (No. 163) and Jayden Thomas (No. 194), sit in the top 200. The final 50 spots include running back Thaddius Franklin (No. 219), who's currently committed to Miami but is still in communication with Ja'Juan Seider, and another South Florida prospect, RB Amari Daniels (No.221). Below is the complete list of uncommitted Penn State targets that sit with Rivals250.