Penn State has verbally offered 46 uncommitted prospects in the latest Rivals100 for the Class of 2021.

Not much has changed at the top of the list. QB Caleb Williams remains in the top 15, while California wide receiver Beaux Collins, Virginia cornerback Tony Grimes and Michigan defensive tackle Damon Payne all sit within the top 25.

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci remains the second-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania, behind future Ohio State QB Kyle McCord. Rucci moved down just two spots to No. 30 overall. Defensive end Monkell Goodwine (No. 26), WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. (No.28) , DT Tywone Malone (No. 36) and WR Dont'e Thornton all sit within the top half of the list. Thornton, who backed out of his Penn State commitment in the beginning of the month, moved up 11 spots to No. 37.

Texas quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made one the biggest jumps in the latest update. A resident of Flower Mound, Nussmeier went from a 5.7 three-star prospect all the way to No. 61 overall. OL Landon Tengwall also moved up a few spots to No. 54, while running back Evan Pryor moved down to No. 63.

There are eight notable prospects in the final 25 spots, including DE Najee Story, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LB Greg Penn and DT Elliot Donald, who all rank between No. 75-78. Pittsburgh native Derrick Davis is the third-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania at No. 83, while CB Isaiah Johnson (No. 85) remains the top-ranked player in West Virginia. Johnson was previously outside the Rivals100.

Two other prospects that have visited Penn State previously include RB Donovan Edwards (No. 89) and DT Katron Evans (No. 94).

Below is the complete list of prospects inside the latest Rivals100 that claim an offer from the Nittany Lions.