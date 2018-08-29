UPDATED: 2020 Rivals250
Following Tuesday’s release of the Rivals100, Penn State had no shortage of top Class of 2020 targets in Wednesday’s Rivals250 announcement.
Overall, the Nittany Lions have offered 22 players between spots 101-250, bringing PSU's total to 55 verbal scholarships in the entire Rivals250. So far, Franklin and his staff have offered 81 total prospects in that class.
Four notable prospects between 101-150 include DT Cole Brevard, who sits at No. 104, DE Jacoble Cowan, No. 125, CB Josh Moten, No. 131, and OL Anton Harrison, No. 143. Not only have all four already visited Penn State, but both Brevard and Harrison have already informed Blue White Illustrated that they plan to visit again this season. In fact, Brevard has confirmed that he’s aiming to attend the game against Ohio State at the end of September.
Two of Maryland’s best came in the next 50 spots: Ath. Curtis Jacobs, No. 159, and DE Coziah Izzard, No. 165. Jacobs, who plays at McDonogh in Owings Mills, earned an offer from Penn State this summer following a strong camp performance in the beginning of June. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he’ll likely grow into a linebacker at the next level, although he currently plays wide receiver and defensive back. Izzard, who's playing for DeMatha this fall, followed a similar path, earning an offer from the staff a few weeks later. He then returned twice more this summer, including the Lasch Bash Barbecue at the end of July. Although it’s early, the Lions could very well be the favorite with both Izzard and Jacobs at this stage.
Five additional players to keep an eye on include CB Makari Paige, No. 201, DT Tre’ Williams, No. 222, Saf. Jordan Morant, No. 228, DT Dominic Bailey, No. 230, and OL Michael Carmody, No. 243. Just like the other prospects listed, all five have already visited Penn State at least once. Paige, who’s teammates with future PSU LB Lance Dixon, Morant and Carmody were the most recent to make the trip, visiting on the final weekend of July. Williams and Bailey were also on campus this summer, attending the Whiteout Camp in June. Many believe that Paige is currently leaning towards Michigan, but Penn State sits in a great position with the other four.
List of Penn State targets in Class of 2020 Rivals250
104) DT Cole Brevard
- Up one spot from No. 105
106) LB B.J. Ojulari
- Down 25 spots from No. 81
116) WR Jermain Burton
- Down 45 spots from No. 71
125) DE Jacob Cowan
- Stayed the same
130) Saf. Lejond Cavazo
- Down 29 spots from No. 101
131) DB Josh Moten
- Down three spots from No. 128
143) OL Anton Harrison
- Up nine spots from No. 152
144) OL Marcus Dumervil
- Down four spots from No. 140
152) DE Rylie Mills
- Down four spots from No. 148
159) LB Curtis Jacobs
- Up one spot from No. 160
160) RB Daijun Edwards
- Up two spots from No. 162
165) DE Coziah Izzard
- Stayed the same
172) LB Jaylen Harrell
- Stayed the same
184) RB Jo’Quavious Marks
- Stayed the Same
200) DB Rashad Torrence II
- Down one spot from No. 199
201) CB Makari Paige
- Down one spot from No. 200
213) CB Keontae Jenkins
- Down one spot from No. 212
222) DT Tre’ Williams
- Down two spots from No. 220
228) Saf. Jordan Morant
- Down one spot from No. 227
230) DT Dominic Bailey
- Down one spot from No. 229
234) OL Peter Skoronski
- Down two spots from No. 232
243) OL Michael Carmody
- Down seven spots from No. 236