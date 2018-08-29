Four notable prospects between 101-150 include DT Cole Brevard, who sits at No. 104, DE Jacoble Cowan, No. 125, CB Josh Moten, No. 131, and OL Anton Harrison, No. 143. Not only have all four already visited Penn State, but both Brevard and Harrison have already informed Blue White Illustrated that they plan to visit again this season. In fact, Brevard has confirmed that he’s aiming to attend the game against Ohio State at the end of September.



Two of Maryland’s best came in the next 50 spots: Ath. Curtis Jacobs, No. 159, and DE Coziah Izzard, No. 165. Jacobs, who plays at McDonogh in Owings Mills, earned an offer from Penn State this summer following a strong camp performance in the beginning of June. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he’ll likely grow into a linebacker at the next level, although he currently plays wide receiver and defensive back. Izzard, who's playing for DeMatha this fall, followed a similar path, earning an offer from the staff a few weeks later. He then returned twice more this summer, including the Lasch Bash Barbecue at the end of July. Although it’s early, the Lions could very well be the favorite with both Izzard and Jacobs at this stage.

Five additional players to keep an eye on include CB Makari Paige, No. 201, DT Tre’ Williams, No. 222, Saf. Jordan Morant, No. 228, DT Dominic Bailey, No. 230, and OL Michael Carmody, No. 243. Just like the other prospects listed, all five have already visited Penn State at least once. Paige, who’s teammates with future PSU LB Lance Dixon, Morant and Carmody were the most recent to make the trip, visiting on the final weekend of July. Williams and Bailey were also on campus this summer, attending the Whiteout Camp in June. Many believe that Paige is currently leaning towards Michigan, but Penn State sits in a great position with the other four.